Chhattisgarh govt to develop prime places on Ram Van Gaman Path as tourist spots

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Government on Thursday announced that it will develop important places on the 'Ram Van Gaman Path' as tourist spots, said Ravindra Choubey, Chhattisgarh Agriculture Minister.

This decision was taken in the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel today at committee hall of Legislative Assembly premise.Cabinet has decided to constitute a four-member team for the survey of tourist spots."Even the Central Government sees various locations on the Ram Van Gaman Path as tourist destinations. They have also proposed to develop these places into tourist spots, including Chhattisgarh's Jagdalpur," said Chhattisgarh Agriculture Minister Ravindra Choubey."Other locations include Tiurturiya, Chandkhuri, Rajim, Sihawa. From the point of view of religious tourism and cultural heritage, the state government will develop these locations," he added.According to an official release, as per various research studies published, Lord Shri Ram had crossed nearly 75 places in Chhattisgarh during his exile in the forest. In 51 out of these 75 places, Lord Ram had stayed for a while.In the first phase, eight of the selected places falling on the forest route taken by Lord Shri Ram during his exile in the forest will be developed as tourist destinations.These places include Sitamadi-Harchaika of Koriya district, Ramgarh of Sarguja district, Shivrinarayan of Janjgir-Champa district, Turturiya of Balodabazar-Bhatapara district, Chandkhuri of Raipur district, Rajim of Gariaband district, Sihava (Sapt Rishi Ashram) of Dhamtari district, and Jagdalpur of Bastar district.A four-member team would survey these eight proposed spots and develop necessary facilities there such as approach road, signages, tourist facility centre, interpretation centre, vedic village, pagoda waiting shade, water-supply, toilets, seating bench, restaurant, waterfront development, electricity etc.This work will be commenced from Mata Kaushalya Mandir in Chandkhuri village of Aarang Tehsil in Raipur district.The State Government will sanction the budget for this work and efforts will be made to seek financial support from the Union Tourism Ministry under various schemes. These tourist destinations will be publicized and promoted at national and international level. (ANI)