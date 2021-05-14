Chhattisgarh govt to pay for education of children who lost parents to corona

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 14 (ANI): The Chhattisgarh government will pay for the education of children who lost their parents/guardians to corona. The government will also take care of the education of children in families whose earning member has died of COVID.



CMO Chhattisgarh tweeted, "Chhattisgarh government will pay for the education of children who lost their parents due to #COVID19, scholarship also to be provided under state's Mahtari Dular Scheme. State govt will also take care of the education of children whose earning member of the family has died of Covid".

Children orphaned due to COVID will also be provided with scholarships under the Mahtari Dular Scheme of the state.

The CMO also tweeted that such children will be given preference for admission in Swami Atmanand English Medium Schools. No fee will be charged.

As per the Health and Family Welfare Ministry of Chhattisgarh, 9,121 Covid cases were recorded on Friday out of 67,738 tests conducted. With this, the total number of corona cases is 8,92,331 now.

The state also recorded 195 total deaths on Friday, wherein 92 were from COVID-19, while 103 patients who died had co-morbidities.

Health & Family Welfare Ministry of Chhattisgarh today reported 12,274 total recoveries, including those discharged from home quarantine, bringing the total number of people recovered to 7,61,592. (ANI)