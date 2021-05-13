Chhattisgarh halts construction of Assembly, Governor & CM houses

In this regard, extending the measures already being taken, the construction work of new Raj Bhavan, Assembly House, CM House, Ministers and Senior Officers house, New Circuit House in Nava Raipur has now been halted with immediate effect. Bhoomi Pujan of these projects was done on November 25, 2019.

New Delhi/Raipur, May 13 (IANS) The Chhattisgarh government has halted construction work of all major projects with immediate effect and has also decided to take even more stringent measures to check the pandemic.

The state government instructed all departments on April 26 that, like the previous year, austerity should be exercised in the financial year 2021-22. Now even further, on the instructions of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, the major construction works in Nava Raipur have been stopped with immediate effect.

The Chief Engineer of the Public Works Department has issued orders to the contractors to stop the construction work with immediate effect.

Along with this, the previously issued tenders for the construction of projects worth Rs 245.16 crore and Rs 118 crore for the construction of the new assembly building in Sector-19 have been cancelled with immediate effect.

The work in Chhattisgarh has been halted after BJP President J.P. Nadda wrote a letter to Sonia Gandhi in which he questioned the Congress position on the Central Vista in Delhi, saying," People are also contrasting the Congress' stand on Central Vista with the Chhattisgarh Government going ahead to build a new assembly complex."

--IANS

