Chhattisgarh Horticulture Department trains women self help groups in beekeeping

Balrampur (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 22 (ANI): Members of Roshni Mahila Self Help Group (SHG), associated with 'Adarsh Gothan' operated in the Balrampur's Jabar Gram Panchayat under the National Horticulture Mission by the state's Department of Horticulture, are being trained in beekeeping in an effort to improve employment opportunities for them.



The women stated that earlier they used to have no work but since they have been linked with Adarsh Gothan operating in the village they have secured employment through beekeeping.

"Adarsh Gothan gave us this opportunity for beekeeping so that we can become financially stable. We are 11 of us at Roshini Mahila SHG. We have been extracting honey from this and selling it in the market for one year and benefitting financially," a woman beneficiary told ANI.

"Horticulture department is giving us training and making requisite things available to us," she added.

"The women of the Roshni SHG have been trained for beekeeping and honey-extracting and have also given tips on how to protect them from bees, after which women are selling honey which is giving them financial stability," said Ramashray Verma, Nodal Officer, Adarsh Gothan.

The Assistant Director of the Horticulture Department Patram Singh said, "In order to make rural women self-reliant, they have been linked to the group. They are being financially benefitted by receiving training in beekeeping. So far, the women of the group have sold at least 60 kilograms of honey."

"The good quality of honey making sure they are not getting problems selling their honey. We will take their produce to the bigger market once they increase the production," he added. (ANI)





