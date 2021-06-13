Chhattisgarh: Inauguration, bhumipujan of works worth Rs 681 cr in Raipur, Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi districts

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 14 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday virtually addressed the inauguration and bhoomipujan ceremony of 752 development works worth more than Rs 681 crore in Raipur and Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi districts.



"Out of 391 development works worth Rs 561 crore 32 lakh unveiled for Raipur district, 28 works worth Rs 100 crore 32 lakh inaugurated and bhumipujan of 363 works worth Rs 461 crore were performed. Similarly, among the 361 works worth Rs 120 crore 8 lakh unveiled for Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district, bhumipujan of 300 development works worth Rs 67 crore 26 lakh was performed and 61 works worth Rs 52 crore 81 lakh were inaugurated," according to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Addressing the occassion, Baghel said that state government's priorities are the same for development of both capital city Raipur and the new district Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi. There will be no shortage of resources for the development of the new district, he affirmed.

He also unveiled the statue of social worker Shri Shrimal and journalistic leader Shri Govindlal Vora at Bal Ashram in Raipur. He said that the contribution made by social worker Shri Nemichand Shri Shrimal and the pioneer of journalism Shri Govindlal Vora in the field of social service can never be forgotten.

In the program, the Chief Minister did bhumipujan of various works, including a scheme worth Rs 74,38,00,000 for providing water supply round the clock in Smart Raipur Scheme area.



"Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi may be lagging behind in terms of roads, culverts, buildings, but the district is leading in availing the benefits of Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, Godhan Nyay Yojana and Suraji Gaon Yojana," he said.

Under the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana in Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district, free seeds will be distributed to 723 farmers of Baiga and other Scheduled Tribes for cultivation of Kodo in 300 hectares.

The Chief Minister said that Chhattisgarh as well as in Gaurela-Pendra Marwahi district had fought the tough battle against COVID crisis and has emerged successful.



In the Gaurela-Pendra Marwahi district, forest dwellers have been given forest resource rights on more than 38,650 hectares of land by allotting individual forest rights leases of 603 hectares land to 1,676 people and 51 community forest resource rights letters in the last two years. Mukhyamantri Suposhan Abhiyan has also achieved tremendous success in Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi. In the year 2019-20, the percentage of malnutrition among the children of this district was 23.12, which has come down to 20.46 percent in 2020-21, the CMO said. (ANI)

