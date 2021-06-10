Chhattisgarh mulls expansion of MMUs under Mukhyamantri Slum Swasthya Yojna

The Mukhyamantri Slum Swasthya Yojna was an initiative launched by the Chhattisgarh government on November 1 last year to provide free and quality health care services to the needy.

New Delhi, June 10 (IANS) The Chhattisgarh government is planning expansion of the mobile medical units (MMUs) under its flagship initiative 'Mukhyamantri Slum Swasthya Yojna'.

Till now, at least 10,000 camps have been organised under this scheme and over five lakh patients have benefited from the qualified doctors and trained team providing door-to-door test-treatment-medicine facilities to all the 1,600 settlements across 14 municipal corporations, a government statement said.

As many as 60 MMUs equipped with modern equipment are providing healthcare services to all the 14 municipal corporations of the state.

In these mobile medical units, MBBS doctors are providing health facilities to the patients by setting up camps in about 1,600 slums.

Along with the doctors, pharmacists are also available for free distribution of medicines, lab technician for free lab tests. ANM and MMU driver are available to serve patients in the camp.

Out of the five lakh patients treated so far under this scheme, free lab tests have been done for about 1,20,000 patients.

41 types of different lab tests are done in MMU. In these, blood, excreta, urine, sputum, tuberculosis, thyroid, malaria, typhoid, among others, are examined by skilled lab technicians with state-of-the-art machines.

About 4,40,000 patients have availed services from pharmacists on the basis of doctors' prescriptions, taking advantage of the free drug delivery service in the MMU, the statement said.

Availability of 200 types of medicines like paracetamol, brufen, metformin, atenolol, among others are being ensured in the MMU.

There is also a provision for a blood pressure measuring machine, sugar test machine, ECG machine, oxygen cylinder etc. in the MMU vehicles.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has lauded the officers, employees of the Urban Administration and Development Department, District Collector and the team of MMU on completing the treatment of five lakh patients, the statement added.

In Raipur about 1.26 lakh from 15 MMU, in Durg about 35,000 from 4 MMU, in Bhilai about 34,000 from 3 MMU, in Rajnandgaon about 33,000 from MMU, in Bilaspur about 51,000 from 4 MMU, in Korba about 55,000 patients from 8 MMU have availed these health services.

Last year, the state had rolled out "Dai-Didi Clinics" at Raipur, Bilaspur and Bhilai on the birth anniversary of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Through the Dai-Didi clinics, 7,958 women were treated in 163 camps in Raipur city. Similarly, 9,802 women were treated in 165 camps in Bhilai city and 11,858 women were treated in 158 camps in Bilaspur city.

--IANS

