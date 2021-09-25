Chhattisgarh: One CRPF personnel killed, another injured in 'accidental firing' incident in Bastar

Bastar (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 25 (ANI): A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel was killed and another received injuries in an incident of 'accidental firing' at Chhattisgarh's Bastar on Friday.



According to Inspector General (IG) of Bastar, P Sundarraj, the incident happened when the CRPF personnel were proceeding on their leave in a bus from Usoor to Bijapur.

"One Head Constable Trilok of CRPF expired due to accidental fire. Head Constable Rajendra of CRPF was also injured in the accidentally firing. Both deceased and injured along with other personnel were proceeding on leave in a travel bus from Usoor to Bijapur," said the IG.

Sundarraj said the condition of the injured personnel is stable. (ANI)

