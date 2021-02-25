Chhattisgarh: Over 7 Naxal hideouts demolished in Abujhmad

Bastar (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 26 (ANI): In the last three days, over seven Naxal hideouts got demolished in the Abujhmad area of Bastar, according to the official on Thursday.



"Under Operation Sangam, over seven Naxal hideouts demolished in the Abujhmad area, in the last three days. Huge quantities of camping materials, arms, and ammunition were recovered," said Bastar Inspector General P Sundarraj.

"Earlier, a team of Narayanpur district reserve group (DRG) raided naxal hideout near Tekmetta/Musparasi jungle of Abujhmad region. Huge quantities of naxal camping material recovered from hideout," Bastar IG informed.

"One DRG jawan had got injured. Within time, he got evacuated to Narayanpur and is now normal," he said.

Further search operations are being carried out. (ANI)

