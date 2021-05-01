Chhattisgarh rolls out 'oxygen on wheels', ambulance services for Covid patients

Under the service, Covid patients in home isolation, whose oxygen saturation is less than normal, will be provided free oxygen concentrator at their homes.

New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday started 'oxygen on wheels', a service aimed at providing free doorstep delivery of oxygen support to the Covid patients in home isolation.

Home isolation assistance team will regularly monitor such patients even after their recovery, the concentrators would then be collected back.

The state government will also provide free ambulance and dry ration distribution services to the Covid patients.

Inaugurating the three services of Raipur Municipal corporation virtually, Baghel said that the doorstep delivery of oxygen concentrators in the state would prove extremely beneficial for the patients in need.

He added that the indoor stadium had also been converted into Covid hospital.

Raipur Municipal Corporation has started foodgrain distribution service to poor families during lockdown.

Vehicles loaded with seven thousand packets of dry ration were flagged off for distribution to lockdown affected families in need.

These ration packets will be delivered free of cost to the needy under Raipur Municipal Corporation jurisdiction, in coordination with the local councilors and zone officers.

Raipur Municipal Corporation has also started well-equipped ambulance service to ensure that the Covid patients in need get timely medical treatment.

