Chhattisgarh's kosa silk to soon drape Sri Lankan women

The demand for Kosa silk of Korba including Janjgir, Raigad, Bilaspur are high in the island nation. High quality kosa silk with intricate designs have attracted the buyers from Sri Lanka.

According to the information given to IANS by the Handloom Department of Chhattisgarh, Kosa sarees were liked by the representatives of the Cooperative Development Department from Sri Lanka at the Indian International Cooperative Trade Fair and they expressed desire to bring the sarees to their nation.

A memorandum of intent (MoI) has been signed between the state Handloom Development and Marketing Cooperative Federation of Chhattisgarh (Bilasa Emporium) and the Cooperative Development Department of Sri Lanka. The two countries expressed their intention to share their experiences, techniques and ideas on trade and business related to handloom products. They also agreed to explore and conduct trade and business activities. The MoI was signed for a period of two years. Nilanga D. Sompal, Assistant Commissioner of the Cooperative Department of Sri Lanka, while discussing with the officials of Chhattisgarh, said that the Kosa silk is very much preferred in Sri Lanka. The silk here has high quality and fine weaving work. Chhattisgarh's tussar silk, gheecha silk, linen, raw silk, Aari silk, matka silk etc have been drawing the attention of women from Sri Lanka because of its uniqueness. The official of the state Handloom Development and Marketing Cooperative Federation, Bilasa Emporium, said that what will be the cost of the product going from here, how much product will be sent, it has not been decided yet. The price of Kosa silk will vary on the product and the length of the sarees.