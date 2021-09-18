Chhattisgarh set to launch a new tourism circuit

The state abounds with stories of Ram, Laxman and Sita living in exile in the forests of Chhattisgarh. Stories and songs inspired by Lord Ram have been narrated and sung in communities here and passed on through generations.

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANSlife) Building upon the Chief Minister's new development plans for 2021, Chhattisgarh is all set to celebrate the launch of the state governments ambitious ‘Ram Van Gaman Path Tourist Circuit project on the auspicious occasion of Navaratri on October 7, 2021.

In addition, the state is the nanihal (mother's birth home) of Ram. It is the place where Prince Ram became Maryada Purushotam, carefully nurtured by his mother's love.

Chitrakot Falls, Jagdalpur, Photo Credit: Jeet Singh Arya

"Lord Ram spent most of his time here during his exile from Ayodhya. To preserve the memories linked to Lord Ram and Mata Kaushalya, the government has envisioned this project where devotees and tourists will be able to feel the essence of divinity with every step they take on Ram Van Path Gaman Tourism Circuit", said Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

The event venue this year is the ancient Kaushalya Mata Mandir, located in Chandkhuri village which is approximately 25 km away from Raipur. The celebrations will be a visual spectacle combining music, dance, a laser show and LED mapping highlighting the story of Lord Ram and his exile in Chhattisgarh. This is intended to become an annual occurrence with fiesta and festivities and is aimed at giving Chhattisgarh its place as an exciting destination for international as well as domestic tourists.

Chitrakot Falls, Jagdalpur, Photo Credits: Native Planet

The State Tourism Board is using the auspicious occasion of Navratri to introduce their new tourism circuit that follows the path travelled by Lord Ram in the region of Chhattisgarh during his exile from Ayodhya: The Ram Van Gaman Path. In the first phase of this project, the plan is to develop the nine spots that fall on the forested route that Shri Ram traversed. These sites include Sitamarhi- Harchowka, Ramgarh, Shivrinarayan, Turturiya, Chandkhuri, Rajim, Sihawa, Jagdalpur and Ramaram.

"Our main priority is to develop the identified sites of the Ram Van Gaman Path into prime tourist spots. Keeping in mind the ongoing pandemic, special efforts are being made to motivate tourists towards domestic tourism and the Ram Van Gaman Path will be an immersive experience for tourists", said Yashwant Kumar, Managing Director, Chhattisgarh Tourism Board.

The state aims to develop and beautify the selected sites and create world-class tourism infrastructure to generate high footfalls which will give a boost to state tourism.

