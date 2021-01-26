Chhattisgarh tableau brings folk glimpse to Rajpath

The spectators greeted the tableau with huge applause and were spellbound to see the huge moving model of a tribal male playing a drum while performing 'Gaur' dance in the rear part.

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) The tableau of Chhattisgarh, which was displayed during the parade at Rajpath on Tuesday, gave an enchanting glimpse of the state's traditional and folk musical instruments.

On both the edges of the tableau, dancers performed dance and played various rhythmic instruments. Other instruments displayed on the tableau were 'agalgoja', 'copdodka', 'maandar', 'dev nagada', 'daahak', 'nagada', 'dafadaa', 'sarangi' and bamboo.

President Ram Nath Kovind along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries waved as the tableau passed in front of the saluting base on the occasion of the 72nd Republic Day celebrations, said the statement from the state government.

The audiences were also mesmerized by beautiful depiction of a giant tribal girl adorned with traditional ornaments in the middle portion of the tableau playing "Dhankul" musical instrument, which is used on the occasion of special rituals like 'Teeja-jagaar' and 'Laxmi-jagaar' in Bastar. The musical instruments are made from objects used in day-to-day life such as the earthen pot, bow and bamboo cane.

The tableau summarised the broad horizon of Chhattisgarh's folk life and earmarked the musical instruments of tribal society. Tribal dancers accompanied the tableau, performing folk dance.

The middle portion depicted musical instruments 'Todi' and 'Tuhri', which are played on auspicious occasions by blowing air into it. Bastar's 'Gaur' dance is displayed on 'Todi', female dancers carrying a special instrument called 'Gunja', which is an iron rod with iron bead on top are also shown.

