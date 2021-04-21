Chhattisgarh to provide free vaccine to all above 18

The move came after the Centre recently allowed vaccination for all above the age of 18 years from May 1 onwards.

Accordingly, the state government will pay for the vaccination of people over the age of 18 years.

New Delhi/Raipur, April 21 (IANS) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel announced on Wednesday that free Covid vaccine will be provided to everyone above 18 years of age the state.

"We will take all possible steps to protect the lives of our citizens," the Chief Minister said, adding that the state has requested the Centre to ensure the availability of adequate number of vaccines in Chhattisgarh.

Baghel also appealed to all the eligible beneficiaries to get vaccinated so that they can prevent the disease and avoid the serious complications caused by the Covid infection.

"Chhattisgarh ranks fourth in the entire country in administering the first dose of vaccine to those above the age of 45 years," Baghel said, adding that the state ranked fifth in the 60+ category after Ladakh, Rajasthan, Sikkim and Tripura.

As many as 88 per cent of health workers and 92 per cent of frontline workers in the state have been given the first dose of the vaccine.

