Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon Press Club converted into COVID care centre

Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 14 (ANI): In view of the shortage of beds in hospitals, Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon Press Club has converted its premises into a COVID centre where asymptomatic patients are being treated free of cost.



The press club members have arranged 30 beds for patients who are asymptomatic but need medical assistance. A team of medical staff is also present at the club round the clock to take care of the patients.

The director of the press club Ajay Soni said, "In view of the shortage of hospital beds in the city, we have arranged 30 beds for patients who are asymptomatic. Two oxygen cylinders and a 24 X7 ambulance have been arranged. We are also free meals to patients."

He said that the facility is currently only available for men.

A total of 16 patients have been admitted here so far.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has urged people to make donations to Mukhya Mantri Sahayta Kosh (MMSK) to help the daily wagers and the needy during the COVID-19 crisis.

The COVID-19 cases have been rising in the state. (ANI)

