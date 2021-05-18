Chhota Rajan's niece arrested in extortion case

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 19 (ANI): Priyadarshini Nikalje, underworld don Chhota Rajan's niece was arrested by Pune Police in an extortion case on Tuesday evening.



As per a statement issued by Pune police, it read, "Priyadarshini Nikalje, underworld don Chhota Rajan's niece, has been arrested in an extortion case, from Wanowarie by Pune Police's Crime Branch."

More details in the matter are awaited.

Earlier this month, underworld don Rajendra Nikhalje alias Chhota Rajan, was admitted in All India Insitute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for Covid-19 treatment and was discharged from hospital on May 11.

"Underworld don Chhota Rajan discharged from AIIMS after recovering from COVID-19," said AIIMS Officials. The 61-year-old gangster was admitted to AIIMS on April 26 after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Chhota Rajan was deported to India after being arrested in 2015 from Bali in Indonesia. Since then, he is lodged in Tihar jail in Delhi. In 2018, Chhota Rajan was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of journalist J Dey in 2011. (ANI)

