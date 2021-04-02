Chickenpox spreading rapidly in Gaya

Banshraj Bigha and Boknari villages under the Paraiya Khurd block have reported many cases. Villagers from Paraiya Khurd are blaming the district administration for not visiting the affected areas even once.

Patna, April 2 (IANS) There is a chickenpox breakout reported in Bihar's Gaya district. Hundreds of patients from all age groups have been affected, according to village officials.

The chickenpox infection is caused by the varicella-zoster virus. It causes itchy rash with small, fluid-filled blisters. It is highly contagious to people who haven't had the disease or been vaccinated against it.

Villages like Vanshraj Bigha and Boknari are said to be the hotspots with more than 100 patients in the age group of two to 80 being affected.

Mathura Prasad Vidyarthi, resident of Boknari village and father of Uri-attack 'martyr' Sunil Kumar Vidyarthi, told the media that the state government has completely failed in rising to the occasion.

"Health officials of Gaya have never visited our village since the chicken pox break out began," Vidyarthi said.

"When my son died in the Uri attack, the state government had announced to open a primary health center in our village. It has not happened yet," Vidyarthi said.

Rahul Kumar, a resident of Boknari village said: "My 5-year-old son got chicken pox. For a week he was sick. We did not have any medicines for the disease. We just prayed to the goddess (Mata Rani) and kept the patient indoors."

Sunaina, another villager, told the media that over 100 people are affected with the chicken pox breakout. "Our village head (Mukhiya) and Sarpanch informed health officials about the contagious viral breakout but no one has come here for inspection."

K.K. Rai, the civil surgeon of Gaya said: "We have learnt about the disease in villages falling under Pairaiya block and a team of medical officers were sent there for inspection on Friday.

"We will take action after the reports from the medical team."

"We have asked villagers to keep the patients indoor and sanitise the area. It is equally important apart from medical assistance to the patients," Rai said.

--IANS

