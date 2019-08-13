Chidambaram doing dirty politics on Article 370: Prakash Javadekar

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday said that senior Congress leader P Chidambaram wants to "communalise" the abrogation of Article 370.

"If Chidambaram ji wants to communalise the matter, this is dirty politics," Javadekar said on being asked to respond on Chidambaram's statement that "had there been a Hindu majority in Kashmir, BJP wouldn't have touched it (Article 370).



His response came after Chidambaram claimed that the BJP would not have touched Article 370 if Kashmir was a Hindu-dominated region.

"If there was a Hindu majority in Kashmir, the BJP wouldn't have touched (Article 370). Because of the Islamic majority, the BJP did it," the former home minister had said on August 11.

Irked by Chidambaram's remarks on the abrogation of Article 370, a Muslim Youth Association of Aligarh district in Uttar Pradesh has announced a cash reward of Rs 21,000 for anyone who blackens the Congress leader's face.

The Centre revoked Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and also passed Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganization) Act 2019, reorganising the state in two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir with Assembly and Ladakh without it. (ANI)