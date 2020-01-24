Chidambaram is a 'Chindi Chor': Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi [India], Jan 24 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday called senior Congress leader P Chidambaram a "Chindi Chor" for accusing the central government of being the real "Tukde Tukde" gang.

Pradhan's retaliation comes after former union finance minister Chidambaram stated that the country has slipped 10 places in the global democracy index owing to "debilitation" of democratic institutions.

Speaking to ANI, Pradhan said, "Chidambaram recently came back from jail on charges of theft...the country knows what kind of work was done in Chidambaram's time. People like P Chidambaram, who went to jail after 'Chindi Chori' will always have trouble with people who are following the rules and regulations."Chidambaram, who is out on bail in the INX media case, on Thursday accused the central government of being the real 'Tukde Tukde' gang while stating the country has slipped 10 places in the global democracy index owing to 'debilitation' of democratic institutions.Taking to Twitter, Chidambaram warned that every patriotic Indian should be alarmed."India has slipped 10 places in the Democracy Index. Anyone who has closely observed the events of the last two years knows that democracy has been eroded and democratic institutions have been debilitated. Those who are in power are the real 'Tukde Tukde' gang," he had tweeted.In a series of tweets, he further said that "the world is alarmed by the direction the country is taking", adding that "India has slipped to 51st position in a 2019 global democracy index ranking". (ANI)