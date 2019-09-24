Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Hitting out at Congress leader P Chidambaram, Yoga Guru Ramdev on Tuesday said he is paying for his "deeds" because he "broke" the law.

"One day I asked Justice Hegde what he thinks is the biggest principle in life that one should follow. He said one should never break the law. If you will break rule, you will have to face what Chidambaram is facing today.

"Chidambaram used to think that "I am the finance minister and the whole empire is mine. I am the Home Minister and law is in his hand" but today he is facing the wrath of his deeds. Just because of one thing that he broke the law," Ramdev said at an event here.He alleged that not only Chidambaram but party President Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi were also in the "clutches" of law."It was the Prime Minister, who.....Rahul. Oh, media persons are here. I was talking about....," he said without completing the sentence.Chidambaram who is in judicial custody in Tihar in connection with the INX Media case, was the home minister when there was a midnight crackdown on a gathering of Ramdev and his followers against corruption at the Ramlila Maidan in the capital in June, 2011. (ANI)