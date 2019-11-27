Chidambaram's judicial remand extended till Dec 11

New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) A court here on Wednesday extended, till December 11, the judicial custody of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram in the money laundering case relating to INX Media deal.

Chidambram was produced before Special CBI Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar who extended his judicial custody.

The senior Congress leader is being probed for his alleged involvement in irregularities in grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval to INX Media during his term as the Finance Minister.

