Chidambaram seeks interim bail on medical ground in INX Media money laundering case

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Former union minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday moved Delhi High Court seeking an interim bail till November 4 on medical ground in connection with the INX Media money laundering case.

The court has slated the matter for hearing on Thursday.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal mentioned the plea in Delhi High Court and stated that P Chidambaram is suffering from some health problem and needs an interim relief for proper treatment, following which the court agreed to hear the matter.In his plea, Chidambaram sought interim bail to get examined by his regular doctor D Nageshwar Reddy at the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology in Hyderabad and also get medical treatment for the acute and persistent abdominal pain being experienced by him for the last several days due to crone's disease diagnosed in 2007.Chidambaram was, on Monday, taken to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for gastrointestinal health complications. He was later discharged on the same day and was said to be in a stable condition.According to his plea, the Congress leader was, on October 7, also treated in AIIMS and was prescribed an antibiotic for a period of seven days and a pain killer but he still hasn't gotten any relief.A special court in Delhi had, on October 24, extended the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram till October 30 in connection with the INX Media money laundering case.The court had also said that Chidambaram's health check-up will be done at AIIMS if needed.The ED which is probing the money laundering charges against the leader had arrested him on October 16, following which he was remanded in custody by a special court.The CBI had registered an FIR alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007, during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister.Thereafter, the ED had lodged a money laundering case in this regard. (ANI)