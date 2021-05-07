Chidambaram slams Modi, Harsh Vardhan over Covid situation

"The pandemic situation is going from bad to worse. The insufficient supply of vaccines is a hard, bitter truth, but the government is in denial," the former Union minister tweeted.

New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Friday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan for "not owing responsibility", saying the Covid-19 pandemic in the country has turned to worse from bad.

"In Tamil Nadu, not all among 45+ are getting the first dose and a small number the second dose. Nobody between 18 and 44 is getting the vaccine," he claimed.

"The situation in other states is not very different. The PM and the Health Minister refuse to own responsibility and are making a mockery of democratic principles," Chidambaram said.

The Central government on Friday said that it has so far provided more than 17.35 crore vaccine doses (17,35,07,770) to the states/UTs free of cost.

Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 16,44,77,100 doses, as per the latest data.

More than 90 lakh Covid Vaccine doses (90,30,670) are still available with the states/UTs to be administered, the government said.

States with negative balance are showing more consumption (including wastage) than vaccine supplied as they have not reconciled the vaccine they have supplied to Armed Forces.

Furthermore, more than 10 lakh (10,25,000) vaccine doses will be received in addition by the states/UTs within the next 3 days, the government said.

--IANS

