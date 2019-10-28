Chidambaram taken to AIIMS after complaining of illness

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram, who is in custody of the Enforcement Directorate in the INX Media case, was taken to AIIMS on Monday evening after he complained of illness.

Chidambaram is currently undergoing ED custody till October 30 after he was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act on October 16.

The Central Bureau of Investigation had arrested the former minister on August 21 in INX media corruption case. However, he succeeded in getting bail from the Supreme Court on October 22.

Chidambaram is being probed for his alleged involvement in irregularities in granting Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval to INX Media during his term as Finance Minister. anb/ak/vd