Chidambaram taken to AIIMS after stomach ache, discharged (2nd Lead)

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram, who is in the Enforcement Directorate's custody in the INX Media case, was taken to AIIMS on Monday evening when he complained of acute stomach ache. On being discharged after treatment, he was taken back into custody by agency officials.

This was the fourth time he was taken to hospital in custody. Chidambaram had repeatedly complained of losing weight. According to sources, he is suffering from stomach ache and was taken the first time to the hospital on October 7 and thereafter on October 23 and 25.

Chidambaram is currently in ED custody till October 30 after he was arrested under the Prevention of Money-Laundering Act on October 16. On October 24, Chidambaram had requested a Delhi court to grant him two-day interim bail for getting treatment of his acute stomach pain in a hospital in Hyderabad. However, the court directed that he be taken to the AIIMS immediately in case of any medical complication. The Central Bureau of Investigation had arrested the former minister on August 21 in INX media corruption case. However, he succeeded in getting bail from the Supreme Court on October 22. Chidambaram is being probed for his alleged involvement in irregularities in granting Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval to INX Media during his term as Finance Minister.