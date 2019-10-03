Chidambaram to get home-cooked food once a day in jail

"From the medical records shown by the applicant, it is apparent that the applicant is suffering from multiple ailments. He is 74 years of age, he is suffering from inflammation of his digestive track. In the circumstances, it may be conducive to his health condition that he is provided home-cooked food once a day to avoid any further deterioration of health," said Special CBI Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar.

During the course of the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was representing the probe agency, told the court that the agency has no objection to Chidambaram's application for home-cooked food.

"I have no objection if PC is allowed home-cooked food, but this should not become a precedent for other accused," Mehta submitted. The court also allowed medical checkups of the former minister in the jail after a request for the same was made by his legal team. Chidambaram is in Delhi's Tihar jail since September 5, after the Central Bureau of Investigation finished questioning him in the case. Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram were named in the INX Media case by Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, who are currently in jail in Mumbai in connection with the murder of Indrani's daughter Sheena Bora. The Enforcement Directorate too has filed a money laundering case against Chidambaram.