Chidambaram treated at AIIMS for gastrointestinal health complications

New Delhi [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, who is currently in Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody in connection with the INX Media money laundering case, was on Monday taken to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for gastrointestinal health complications.

He is now stable and has been discharged. Earlier today, Chidambaram was also taken to the RML Hospital here.



As per the direction of the court, Chidambaram's health checkup will be done at AIIMS if needed. Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar had passed this direction while sending him in ED remand till October 30.

His counsel, senior advocate Kapil Sibal had earlier sought two days interim relief for Chidambaram to send him to Hyderabad on medical grounds, however, it was not allowed by the court.

Sibal had stated that Chidambaram is seriously suffering from acute pain in stomach and he urgently needs medical treatment from Hyderabad as Chidambaram got relief from there only some years ago. Later court refused to grant relief in this prayer and directed the ED to take him to the AIIMS for any health problem, if needed. (ANI)

