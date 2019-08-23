Chidambaram victim of 'political vendetta', says Tejashwi

Patna (Bihar) [Uttar Pradesh], Aug 23 (ANI): RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav here on Friday alleged that Central investigative agencies, the CBI and ED are working on the behest of the BJP as its wing.

Yadav made the statement days after the CBI arrested former finance minister P Chidambaram in connection with INX Media case.



A special court on Thursday sent Chidambaram to CBI custody till August 26. However, the Supreme Court on Friday granted protection from arrest to Chidambaram in the money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED)

"For a long time we have been saying that CBI and ED are working like BJP's party cell," Tejashwi told media here.

He added that Chidambaram is a victim of 'political vendetta'.

"Opposition leaders are being targeted. This is all political vendetta. We trust our judiciary and I am sure justice will be done," said Yadav. (ANI)

