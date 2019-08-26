Chidambaram's CBI remand extended till Aug 30

New Delhi: A CBI court on Monday extended the CBI remand of former Finance Minister and Congress leader P. Chidambaram in the INX media case till August 30.

Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar, whose court at the Rouse Avenue court complex here deals with criminal cases pertaining to MPs and MLAs, announced his order after hearing the arguments of the CBI and Chidambaram's counsel.

Appearing for the CBI, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta sought a five-day extension of the remand, claiming further custody of Chidambaram was required to reveal the larger conspiracy in the case.

He said that the CBI has received certain evidence and documents from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which they now want to confront Chidambaram with. Appearing for Chidambaram, senior advocate Kapil Sibal opposed the plea for the CBI remand's extension, arguing that no documents have been shown so far to prove the allegations made against the former Union Minister. Chidambaram was on last Thursday sent to the CBI's custody till August 26 after his dramatic arrest the previous night.