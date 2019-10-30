Chidambram sent to judicial custody till Nov 13

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) A Delhi court on Wednesday sent former finance minister P. Chidambaram to judicial custody till November 13 in the money laundering case relating to INX Media.

The former finance minister was produced before Special CBI Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar at the end of his Enforcement Directorate remand.

During the course of hearing, the agency through Solicitor General Tushar Mehta sought one day ED remand of Chidambaram.

Opposing it, Chidambaram's legal team led by senior advocate Kapil Sibal said, "To date they have not confronted him with anything for the last 14 days."

"Summons are already issued and what happens through it, we will show it to the court," Mehta responded. Following the submissions, the judge passed the order. The court also allowed Chidambaram's request to have a separate cell, subject to availability, medicines and a western-style toilet. Considering the medical condition of Chidambaram, the court also allowed his request to have home-cooked food. Chidambaram is being investigated for his alleged involvement in irregularities in granting the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval to INX Media during his term as Finance Minister. anb/ak/prs