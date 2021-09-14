Chided as rapist, youth accused in sexual abuse case commits murder

History-sheeter George aka Pappi (26), his elder brother Jerald Karthik (34) and their friend Daniel (24) were the arrested persons. The accused killed Ravi, a pet store owner on August 31 near Sunday Market Road in K.G. Halli. The police, who were investigating the case, were finally able to arrest the three accused on Monday evening.

According to the police, the accused persons have revealed in the preliminary investigations that they took the extreme step as the deceased taunted one of the accused as a rapist time and again and they could not bear it.

George, was one of the accused in the case of sexual abuse of a young woman that took place on the eve of new year celebrations in 2017. He was arrested by the police along with his four friends. However, he had obtained bail in the case and came out of the prison.

The police after arresting George on sexual abuse case also opened a history-sheet against him and included his name on the list of rowdies.

Ravi, a localite who was known to George, taunted him as a rapist whenever he saw him. George was feeling deeply insulted by the comments on him. The deceased continued his habit of calling George a rapist despite several warnings by the accused persons.

He had shared this matter with his brother Karthik. Both brothers along with a friend planned to kill Ravi.

On August 31, the accused who came on motor bikes, spotted Ravi sipping tea by a roadside shop. They took Ravi along with them by telling there was an important issue to discuss with him.

They then attacked Ravi with weapons. The K.G.Halli police took the accused persons into custody after keeping a track of them.

