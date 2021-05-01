Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra reviews counting arrangements with senior officers

New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra on Saturday reviewed counting arrangements with senior officers of the commission and the CEOs of Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal and Puducherry in a virtual meeting.



An official release said Chandra directed that all counting halls must be fully COVID-19 guidelines compliant.

"Contesting candidates have given details of approximately 1,50,000 counting agents (including substitutes) in five States/UT by the stipulated time. More than 90 per cent of them have already been facilitated RTPCR/RAT tests. The remaining are being provided the test facility today by the DEOs. The Commission has also directed to accept test reports from any authorized lab. This is also being followed in by-poll PCs/ACs," an Election Commission release said.

It said that the counting will take place at 2364 counting halls and 822 returning officers and more than 7000 assistant returning officers have been designated for the purpose. The commission has deputed approximately 1100 Counting Observers to watch the process of counting.

The counting including for seats where bypolls have been held will start at 8 am on Sunday. The EC has made elaborate arrangements for smooth and safe counting in 822 assembly constituencies in five States/UT and for by-polls in 4 parliamentary constituencies and 13 assembly constituencies across 13 states. (ANI)