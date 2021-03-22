Chief Engineer in J&K booked for corruption

A case has been registered against Manhar Gupta, Chief Engineer (Projects), PDD, Jammu for amassing huge assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, an ACB press release said.

It said that the case was filed following the outcome of the preliminary enquiry carried out by the ACB into complaints of corruption against him.

"During the course of the preliminary enquiry, Manhar Gupta was found to have acquired numerous immovable as well as movable assets in his name as well in the name of his family members. Besides this, huge deposits in bank accounts, investment in insurance companies, gold/silver in bank locker belonging to him and his family members were also discovered. He has been found to have incurred huge expenditure on education of daughter.

"The investigation of the case is going on," the statement said.

--IANS

sq/vd