Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel to disburse the fourth instalment of Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana

Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi will attend the program virtually. The program will be held at the Chief Minister's residence office. All members of the cabinet will be present.Rs 1104.27 crores will be transferred to the accounts of farmers as fourth instalment of Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana.Godhan Nyay Yojana's 15th instalment of Rs 3.75 crore and the 16th instalment of Rs 3.80 crore will be transferred to the accounts of the cattle rearersIn the virtual presence of Rahul Gandhi, the Chief Minister will transfer 1, 104.27 crore in the accounts of 18.43 lakh farmers of the state, as the fourth instalment of Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana and a total of Rs 7.55 crore as the 15th and 16th instalments of the Godhan Nyay Yojana, in the accounts of cattle rearers, on March 21. All the members of the cabinet will be present in this program scheduled to be held in the Chief Minister's residence office at 11 am.Under the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, farmers have been paid Rs 4,500 crore in three instalments. Similarly, Rs 23.62 crore has been paid in three instalments to 4,777 farmers of certified seed producers and Rs 74.24 crore has been paid to sugarcane growers. So far, Rs 4597.86 crore has been paid to the farmers under the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana. The Chief Minister will transfer Rs 3.75 crore as the 15th instalment of the Godhan Nyaya Yojana and Rs 3.80 crore as the 16th instalment in the accounts of the cattle rearers in this program to be held on March 21. So far, Rs 80.42 crore has been paid to the cattle rearers under the Godhan Nyay Yojana.It is noteworthy that Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana has been implemented from May 21, 2020, the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, to provide agricultural input assistance to farmers and to increase production and productivity of major crops of the state. Under the scheme, along with paddy in the kharif season, 13 other crops such as maize, soyabean, groundnut, sesame, pigeonpea, moong, urad, kulthi, ramatil, kodo, kutki, ragi have been included along with sugarcane crop in the rabi season.Under the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, farmers cultivating paddy in Kharif 2019 are being paid in instalments directly into their bank account at the rate of Rs 10,000 per acre on the basis of the acreage obtained through cooperative society. Under Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, a total of 18.38 lakh farmers including 9.54 lakh marginal farmers, 5.60 lakh small farmers and 3.21 lakh large farmers, have been paid Rs 4,500 crore in three instalments as input assistance and 4,777 certified seed growers have been paid Rs 23.62 crore in three instalments. In this way, Rs 4523.62 crore has been paid to a total of 18.43 lakh farmers in three instalments.Similarly, the Godhan Nyaya Yojana has been started for the purchase of cow dung at the rate of 2 rupees per kg to provide additional income to the livestock rearers on the occasion of Hareli festival in the state. Under this scheme fortnightly payment of dung sale is done. Vermi compost is being prepared by women self-help groups in Gothan from cow dung purchased from cattle rearers. Till 15 March, 1.18 lakh quintal vermi compost has been produced in Gothan, out of which 83900 quintal vermi compost has also been sold. Through the Godhan Nyay Yojana, 1.62 lakh cattle rearers of the state are benefiting. 70,299 landless villagers are benefiting through the scheme. As many as 44.55 percent of the beneficiaries of the Godhan Nyay Yojana are women. (ANI)