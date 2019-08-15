Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy launches 'Village Volunteers System' on I-Day

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday launched government's flagship programme Village Volunteers system. The announcement was made during his Independence Day address in Vijayawada.

After listing out various schemes of the newly-elected state government, the Chief Minister announced the 'Village Volunteers System'. The scheme, aimed at providing governance services at doorsteps of people, will involve over 2.8 lakh volunteers.The scheme would be launched on October 2, which also marks 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi."The Chief Minister announced that the village secretariats would be launched from October 2 by making the volunteers a bridge between the government and the people. He said village secretariats would be set up in each village to deliver governance to people in 72 hours," read a press release from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office.Under the scheme, one volunteer will cover 50 families in each village. Identity cards will be given to each volunteer and they would get an honorarium of Rs 5,000 per month.A toll-free telephone number 1902 would be set up at the call centre in the Chief Minister Office to receive the grievances of the people."The basic idea behind implementing the scheme is to infuse confidence among the people in the government and to see that their basic needs are met at their door-steps," the release stated. (ANI)