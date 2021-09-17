Chief Ministers, other leaders wish PM Modi on his 71st birthday

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Chief Ministers of various states wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 71st birthday on Friday.



Wishing the Prime Minister on his 71st birthday, UP CM said in a tweet, "Heartfelt birthday greetings to the Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, who is realising the divine concept of self-reliant India through Antyodaya. May you get long life and good health by the grace of Lord Shri Ram. May you continue to get the ultimate privilege of serving India throughout your life."

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan also wished the Prime Minister. "Hearty birthday greetings to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, the bright son of India, engaged in the Navnirman of India! Today is Vishwakarma Jayanti and it is a happy coincidence that it is also the birthday of our illustrious Prime Minister, who is the craftsman involved in the reconstruction of India."

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also extended their wishes to the Prime Minister.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar also wished the Prime Minister on his birthday and planted samplings at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata to mark the occasion.

The BJP has made elaborate arrangements to celebrate the 71st birthday of Prime Minister Modi with the launch of the "Seva or Samarpan Abhiyan" campaign. The campaign will begin on September 17 and conclude on October 7. (ANI)

