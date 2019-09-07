Chief Ministers proud of ISRO's hard work (3rd Lead)

The Chief Ministers' remarks came hours after communications between moon lander Vikram and the orbiter was snapped as the former was only 2.1 km away from its designated landing spot on the moon's South Pole on early Saturday morning.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy took to Twitter where he said that a "minor setback in the last stanza is a stepping stone for success. The nation stands with ISRO team at this hour and appreciates the exemplary efforts".

"We were almost there. India is proud of our scientists," he added.

The state's former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N. Chandrababu Naidu said: "Though lander Vikram encountered problem in the last moment, whatever achieved so far is no less. Team ISRO, the entire country is with you. We will realize our goals in the times to come." Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh expressed hope for the revival of communication with the lander.<br> <br>"The nation awaits the revival of communications with #VikramLander. We are all very proud of hard work by each and everyone in #ISRO and the feats achieved in #Chandrayaan2 have been exemplary," he said in a tweet.<br> <br>Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also took to Twitter, saying that there were no failures but only temporary roadblocks.<br> <br>"There are no failures, only temporary roadblocks to the achievements of our goals. We are proud of every single ISRO scientist for what they have been able to achieve till now.<br> <br>"We are all with you and hope for the best for the future," he added.<br> <br>Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated the ISRO scientists the Chandrayaan-2 Moon mission.<br> <br>"We are proud of our scientists. They have created history. No need to lose heart. Our scientists have done a great job. Jai Hind," the Aam Aadmi Party convenor tweeted. <br> <br>Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said in a series of tweets: "We are with you ISRO. Proud of you to have dared to land at south pole of the moon where no one else has ever attempted. <br> <br>"Your capabilities and achievements have always made our country stand tall. This is just a success postponed."<br> <br>Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said he was proud of the ISRO scientists for their "efforts and hardwork".<br> <br>He also went on to "salute" Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "leadership and the way he ignited back courage, hope and motivation among the scientists and gave the mantra of 'never give up and keep marching ahead'".<br> <br>Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant backed the ISRO scientists for taking giant steps in space technology.<br> <br>"#Chandryaan2 may have faced challenges while landing but the entire nation is proud of our team of scientists at ISRO who are among few special ones in the world possess the expertise and capabilities to undertake space missions of such great magnitude," he said in a series of tweets.<br> <br>"The orbiter continues on its journey to explore the moon and take the mission ahead." <br> <br> --IANS<br> vg-maya-ms/ksk