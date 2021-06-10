  1. Sify.com
  Child among 3 dead in Florida shooting

Last Updated: Fri, Jun 11th, 2021, 00:25:08hrs
Representative image

Florida [US], June 11 (ANI): Three people including a child were killed in a shooting inside a Publix supermarket chain store in southeastern US state Florida on Thursday, local media reported.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the shooter is among those dead, which include a man, a woman and a child, Xinhua reported.
The store's parking lot was blocked off with crime scene tape and multiple patrol cars from the sheriff's office following the shooting, local media outlet WPEC reported.
A nearby middle school is on a temporary lockdown as a result of the shooting, according to the WPEC report.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

