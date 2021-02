Child dies in Greek migrant camp fire

The child, who was hosted at the temporary camp with another six family members, was found unconscious and transferred to a hospital even as the firemen were extinguishing the flames on Tuesday night, according to sources in the Greek Migration and Asylum Ministry.

Athens, Feb 24 (IANS) A 7-year-old child died in a fire at a migrant camp near the Greek capital, Greek national news agency AMNA reported on Wednesday.

The nationality of the victim has not been clarified. An investigation into the cause of the fire has been launched, Xinhua reported.

A total of 64,259 refugees are currently hosted in facilities across Greece, according to the latest data released by the ministry a few days ago.

--IANS

int/