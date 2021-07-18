Child gets burn injuries as cop kicks at pressure cooker

The incident took place on Saturday (near a railway toilet, where ragpickers reside in makeshift shanties) during an anti-encroachment drive at Charbagh railway station and a video clip of the incident went viral on social media.

Lucknow, July 18 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a small child suffered burn injuries when a railway protection force (RPF) sub-inspector allegedly kicked at a pressure cooker from a burning stove and the boiling liquid spilled on the child, scalding his right arm.

The toddler's mother, Rekha said: "Two cops, including a sub-inspector suddenly barged into our hut and began tossing our household stuff. My son suffered burns after a cop suddenly kicked at a pressure cooker in which pulses was being cooked."

However, Mukesh Kumar, SHO, RPF, Charbagh said: "An anti-encroachment drive was conducted, but allegations of Sub inspector kicking at a pressure cooker which caused burn injuries to a toddler are baseless."

These ragpickers are often summoned by railway authorities to pick bodies from railway tracks and are paid for the service.

--IANS

amita/pgh