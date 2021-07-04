Child marriage stopped in UP district

The helpline in-charge Poonam Sharma said that during investigation, both, the boy and the girl were found to be minor.

The team reached the Balhedi village on Saturday after receiving information about the function.

Shamli (UP), July 4 (IANS) A team of Uttar Pradesh's welfare department's child helpline stopped a child marriage in Shamli district.

The case has been handed over to police, she said.

The team reached the village when the marriage function was on.

On July1, the marriage of a 12-year-old girl to a 40-year-old man was stalled in Mirzapur.

The 'groom' along with 10 'baraatis' were arrested.

