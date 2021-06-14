  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Child rescued from borewell in Agra

Child rescued from borewell in Agra

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Mon, Jun 14th, 2021, 18:20:20hrs
Agra, June 14 (IANS) Five-year-old Shiva has finally been rescued from inside a borewell on Monday evening, almost eight-and-a-half hours after he fell into it.

The child is said to be well and conscious and has been sent to a hospital for medical examination.

The rescue operation was successfully executed by the SDRF team along with the local police.

The incident took place at about 8:30 am under the Nibohara police station area in Fatehabad in Agra rural.

"We had dropped a rope into the borewell which the child had caught and he has been responding to our queries," a villager had said during the rescue operation.

Sub-divisional magistrate Rajesh Kumar said that oxygen was also being provided to Shiva.

District authorities, police and medical teams were on the spot, where a large crowd had gathered.

--IANS

amita/arm

