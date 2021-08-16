Child testifies against 'father' for murder of transgender mother

Bijnor (UP), Aug 16 (IANS) A seven-year-old girl has testified against her ‘father who allegedly killed her ‘transgender mother.

A murder case was registered on the statement made by the girl against Mohammad Shadab who allegedly killed his transgender wife Jyoti.

Four years ago, Mohammad Shadab, had ‘married' a transgender Jyoti and even accepted the girl child, the latter had adopted.