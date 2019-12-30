Children, commuters face difficulties as dense fog blankets Hapur

Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 30 (ANI): A thick layer of fog engulfed Hapur as cold wave gripped the district on Monday morning. Moreover, the commuters and school-going children had to bear the brunt of the freezing weather.

"People are facing a lot of difficulty due to poor visibility here. The government should make some arrangements in this extremely cold weather for more lights and bonfires for the people on the streets. School going children are also facing huge problems in this weather," said Hari Bhushan Tyagi a resident.



"Commuters will face difficulties on the main junctions due to dense fog so the government should make some arrangements on the highways," said another resident, Pankaj Sharma.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cold day to severe cold day conditions very likely in many pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar for today.

"Dense fog in isolated pockets over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar

Pradesh, north Madhya Pradesh and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura," said IMD in its weather bulletin.

Meanwhile, six people died and five others sustained injuries after the car they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into a canal in UP's Dankaur late night on Sunday, said police.

Prima facie, the accident seemed to have occurred due to decreased visibility owing to dense fog. (ANI)

