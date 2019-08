After addressing the nation on the 73rd Independence Day, Modi was tied 'rakhis' at the Prime Minister's Office here, where he also interacted and played around with the children.

In a video, the Prime Minister can be seen sitting on a chair while kids and women from different religions tie 'rakhis' to him. He also received several gifts from the women.

He took to Twitter to wish the nation on the festival. "Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan," he wrote.