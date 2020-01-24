Children of Dalits, backward communities, workers will study in Atal Residential schools: Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 24 (ANI): The children of Dalits, backward communities, labourers, and workers will be admitted in the Atal Residential Schools, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday.



"In Atal Residential Schools, children of Dalits, backward communities, labourers, and workers will be admitted," said Adityanath, while laying the foundation stone of the new schools in 18 divisions on the occasion of Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day.

"The state government will provide funds to the students who are admitted to Atal Residential Schools, which will work on the lines of Navodaya Vidyalaya," he told media persons.

"Sports facilities will also be provided to the students. Special skill training will be provided to the students who are weak in studies," he added.

"We are striving to make Uttar Pradesh a top state so far as the development is concerned," he said. (ANI)

