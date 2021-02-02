Children who were administered sanitiser instead of polio drops in Yavatmal are now stable

Yavatmal (Maharashtra) [India], February 2 (ANI): The 12 children, aged between one and five, who were administered sanitiser instead of polio drops in Maharashtra's Yavatmal on Monday are absolutely fine, and their health condition is stable, said Medical Superintendent of the Government Medical Hospital and College (GMHC) Surendra Bhuyar on Tuesday.



"They will probably be discharged by tomorrow morning," he added.

Purushottam, father of one of the children said, "My wife took our child for Polio drops. After they came back, an ASHA worker and Anganwadi worker called them again for drops."

"When I asked the two said that the child was given sanitiser the first time, so they are giving them drops now," Purushottam added.

The children were admitted to the hospital after they were administered sanitiser drops instead of polio vaccine.

The official stated that three officials including a health worker, doctor, and ASHA worker were suspended in connection with the incident today.

"I have been working for the past 10 years. The doctor had told us that what is being administered is indeed Polio drops. I repeatedly told him that it is not Polio drops. Still, he dismissed me. What was my fault? I gave them what the doctor told me to," said Sangeeta, the ASHA worker who was suspended.

This comes after President Ram Nath Kovind launched the National Polio Immunisation Drive for 2021 by administering polio drops to children less than five years old at Rashtrapati Bhawan on January 30. (ANI)

