Children's hospitals in Rajasthan to be equipped with modern facilities, says Health Minister on possible COVID 3rd wave

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 22 (ANI): Rajasthan Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma on Monday said that special attention is being paid to the strengthening of medical facilities in all children's hospitals in the state ahead of the possible third COVID-19 wave.



While addressing a review meeting at the Superintendent's office of JK Lone, Dr Sharma further said that 600 beds in the JK Lone hospital will be kept reserved for COVID-19 patients.

"Around 200 ICU beds will soon be available at this hospital. It is expected that a large number of children will be affected in the possible third wave of corona, so keeping that in view, 600 beds in JK Lone hospital will be kept reserved for corona patients" he said.

He added that all 600 beds can be converted to ICU beds when needed. All beds in the hospital are connected to the centralized oxygen system. Oxygen plant is being set up in the hospital and soon the hospital will soon have around 1,500-litre oxygen capacity.

He further said that preparations for COVID treatment will not affect the 200-bed Neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) unit and the treatment of children will continue as usual.

The health minister also directed officials to pay special attention and complete all the work within the prescribed time limit while maintaining quality.

As per the union health ministry, there are currently 3,079 active COVID-19 cases in the state. As many as 9,39,131 recoveries and 8,895 deaths have been reported so far. (ANI)