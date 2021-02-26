Chile records 4,586 new COVID-19 cases in a day

Santiago [Chile], February 27 (ANI/Xinhua) Chile's Health Ministry on Friday reported 4,586 new COVID-19 infections and 90 deaths in the last 24 hours, for accumulative 816,929 cases and 20,400 deaths.



Chilean Health Minister Enrique Paris said in a statement that new cases of the virus have fallen by 3 per cent in the past two weeks, while 11 regions in the country have seen a decline in infections in the same period.

But he warned against abandoning COVID-19 preventive measures.

"The entire population, including the more than 3 million people who have already been vaccinated with the first dose, should continue to wear masks, wash their hands frequently, avoid crowds and social distance," he said.

Chile has been facing a resurgence of COVID-19 infections since December, mainly in its northern and southern regions, which has coincided with the country's summer vacation season and consequently increased the demand for hospitalization. (ANI/Xinhua)

