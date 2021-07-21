Chile records lowest number of daily Covid cases since Nov

A statement released by the Ministry of Health on Tuesday said that in the last 24 hours, there were 30 more deaths, for a total of 34,569, while 13 of the country's 16 regions had a positivity rate lower or equal to 4 per cent, Xinhua news agency reported.

Santiago, July 21 (IANS) Chile has recorded 902 Covid-19 infections -- the lowest figure since November 2020, bringing the total to 1,601,858 cases, Health Minister Enrique Paris said.

Since June, Chile has seen a constant drop in the number of Covid-19 cases, reporting less than 2,000 per day on average.

Meanwhile, the South American country's vaccination programme has fully vaccinated over 80 per cent of the population in several regions.

In addition, new measures went into effect on July 15 giving greater freedom of mobility to people who have been fully vaccinated.

The Santiago Metropolitan Region advanced on Monday to phase 3, where quarantines and lockdowns are reduced, while only restrictions on capacity and meeting limitations are in force.

