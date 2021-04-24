Chile registers 7,525 new Covid cases

Santiago, April 24 (IANS) Chile's Ministry of Health on Friday reported 7,525 new Covid-19 cases, its highest figure of the week, bringing the national count to 1,155,902.
The South American country confirmed 109 more fatalities, raising the national death toll to 25,641, the Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday.
Health Minister Enrique Paris urged Chileans to maintain self-care measures to "avoid new infections and take care of our families."
Chile's borders have remained closed since April and the entire Santiago Metropolitan Region was under lockdown to stem the spread of the virus.
